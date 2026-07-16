Vishal Mega Mart in Kurnool fined ₹2.8L for expired Maggi
India
Vishal Mega Mart just got hit with a ₹2.8 lakh fine after selling expired Maggi Atta Instant Noodles in Kurnool.
P Sravan Kumar bought two packs on March 20, 2025, not realizing it had expired two days before, and ended up with food poisoning, confirmed by his doctor.
Consumer commission orders ₹2.5L and ₹30K
The consumer commission called out the store's gross negligence for putting public health at risk.
Vishal Mega Mart didn't even show up to court to defend itself.
Now, they have to pay ₹2.5 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund and ₹30,000 directly to Kumar within 45 days, or face extra interest if they delay.