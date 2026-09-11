Vishnu Deo Sai orders safety checks after Satya Niketan collapse
India
Following a heartbreaking building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, including a young student from Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has called for urgent safety checks across hostels, PGs, coaching centers, and schools.
The goal is to make sure places where students live and study are safe.
Sai orders collectors, SPs to inspect
Sai met with officials on September 10 and stressed the importance of preventing accidents before they happen.
He wants district collectors and SPs to personally oversee these inspections, not just at places with past complaints but at any building that could be risky or aging.
The focus is on spotting problems early and keeping everyone safe.