Vishu in Kerala quieter amid West Asia unrest and polls
India
Vishu, usually a big celebration in Kerala, is expected to be much quieter this year.
Ongoing unrest in West Asia has pushed up oil prices, which means daily essentials and LPG could get pricier.
With elections also around the corner in southern India, the usual festive buzz is missing for many.
Kerala weekday travel down almost half
Kerala's travel scene isn't looking great either: business has dropped sharply on weekdays, with business falling by almost half compared to the last summer season (summer 2025).
Vinod Vattekkat from Clouds Valley Leisure Hotel shared that weekends are a bit better but overall it's tough going.
This Vishu feels so different for locals and businesses alike.