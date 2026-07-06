Vishva Hindu Parishad defers Ram Mandir embezzlement decision to trust
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) says it's leaving decisions about the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is meeting today.
This follows the resignations of two Trust members after allegations surfaced.
VHP's Surendra Jain said, "Allegations by themselves do not make a person guilty," and stressed that everyone should wait for the investigation results.
Jain defends trust, calls resignations ethical
Jain voiced confidence in the Trust's handling of things and called Rai and Mishra's resignations an ethical move since Rai is cooperating with investigators.
He also criticized opposition leaders for using the issue to stir doubt about the project, urging people to stay patient and let the process play out without political interference.