Vishva Hindu Parishad defers Ram Mandir embezzlement decision to trust India Jul 06, 2026

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) says it's leaving decisions about the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is meeting today.

This follows the resignations of two Trust members after allegations surfaced.

VHP's Surendra Jain said, "Allegations by themselves do not make a person guilty," and stressed that everyone should wait for the investigation results.