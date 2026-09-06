Vishwa Hindu Parishad urges no nonvegetarian near West Bengal pandals

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has stirred up conversation in West Bengal by advising Durga Puja organizers not to serve nonvegetarian food near festival pandals, saying it is about keeping the event sacred.

The chief priest of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, backed this idea, and Suvendu Adhikari shared the stage with him and encouraged him to open a center in West Bengal.