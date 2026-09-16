Vishwakarma Puja September 17 honors Lord Vishwakarma for tool users
India
Vishwakarma Puja is coming up on September 17, and it's a big day for anyone who works with tools or machines: think engineers, mechanics, architects, and artisans.
The festival honors Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman in Hindu mythology.
Workplaces like factories and workshops hold special ceremonies to wish for prosperity, safety, success, and the smooth functioning of their professional activities.
Auspicious 4:33-5:20am 11:51-12:40pm avoid Rahu Kaal
Devotees worship Lord Vishwakarma, with the best times for rituals between 4:33am and 5:20am or 11:51am and 12:40pm just avoid starting anything new during Rahu Kaal (approximately 1:48pm to 3:20pm depending on the location).