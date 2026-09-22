Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami meets Modi as centennial logo is unveiled

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, the Udupi Pejawar mutt seer and trustee of Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, caught up with PM Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.

The highlight? PM Modi unveiled a new logo for a five-year plan to celebrate the 2031 birth centennial of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, the seer's guru.

As a gesture of respect, the seer felicitated PM Modi by donning a Yakshagana crown, offering a shawl, a gold-plated Kaliya Krishna statue, and phala-mantrakshate.