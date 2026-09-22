Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami meets Modi as centennial logo is unveiled
Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, the Udupi Pejawar mutt seer and trustee of Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, caught up with PM Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.
The highlight? PM Modi unveiled a new logo for a five-year plan to celebrate the 2031 birth centennial of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, the seer's guru.
As a gesture of respect, the seer felicitated PM Modi by donning a Yakshagana crown, offering a shawl, a gold-plated Kaliya Krishna statue, and phala-mantrakshate.
Modi lauds Pejawar Mutt, suggests Dwarka
PM Modi praised the contributions of Vishwesha Tirtha and the Pejawar Mutt to society. He shared hopes that these centennial projects would help nation-building and even suggested including Dwarka in future plans.
The seer said he was glad to mark this moment with rituals and community gatherings in Delhi, especially with PM Modi present for the logo launch.