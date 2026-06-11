Vishwash Kumar Ramesh seeks answers after Boeing 787 Ahmedabad crash
Nearly a year on, sole survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is asking for "honesty, transparency and answers" about what happened.
The Boeing 787 crashed just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people onboard (including his brother) and 19 people on the ground.
Ramesh is still dealing with trauma and financial stress: he's received £21,500 from Air India but supports his family on less than £1,000 a month.
Air India talks and civil claims
Talks with Air India and Tata Group are ongoing, but not everything's resolved yet. Ramesh is taking civil action, and civil claims are being considered against the airline.
Meanwhile, a final investigation report is still pending; officials say it's in its "last stage."
Ramesh's representative also called out the UK government for not offering support to victims' families.