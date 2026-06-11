Vishwash Kumar Ramesh seeks answers after Boeing 787 Ahmedabad crash India Jun 11, 2026

Nearly a year on, sole survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is asking for "honesty, transparency and answers" about what happened.

The Boeing 787 crashed just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people onboard (including his brother) and 19 people on the ground.

Ramesh is still dealing with trauma and financial stress: he's received £21,500 from Air India but supports his family on less than £1,000 a month.