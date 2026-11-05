VIT donates 1cr to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund
India
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has stepped up with a ₹1 crore donation to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund, aiming to support people hit by Cyclones Arnab and Murasu.
VIT founder and chancellor G. Viswanathan personally handed over the demand draft to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati.
Aid for Arnab and Murasu victims
Viswanathan called this donation "Standing with the people and extending help during natural disasters is the moral duty of VIT University," highlighting VIT's commitment to helping communities in tough times.
The funds will go toward relief and rehabilitation work for the people affected by Cyclone Arnab and Murasu, showing how educational institutions can play an active role in disaster response.