Viti Katihar voting dispute over disabled daughter, Tafijan Bibi dies
Voting in Viti Katihar village, West Bengal, took a tragic turn when 77-year-old Tafijan Bibi died of a suspected heart attack.
The incident happened during a heated argument between election officials and the family of 85-year-old blind voter Kalu Sheikh, whose family wanted his disabled daughter present while he voted, a request officials denied.
TMC and villagers blame election officials
After Bibi collapsed and was declared dead at the hospital, villagers and TMC workers blamed election officials for mishandling the situation.
Some even said officials pressured Sheikh to vote without his family's support.
While the district election officer called it all a misunderstanding, TMC's Krishna Kalyani accused the Election Commission of causing unnecessary distress and depriving Sheikh of his rights.