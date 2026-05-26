Vivek Express runs from Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari over 4,100km India May 26, 2026

If you're up for a seriously long train ride, the Vivek Express is the one to try.

It travels over 4,100km from Dibrugarh in Assam all the way down to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, crossing 12 states and taking about 75 hours.

Started in 2011 for Swami Vivekananda's 150th birth anniversary, this journey connects India's northeast with its southern tip.