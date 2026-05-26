Vivek Express runs from Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari over 4,100km
If you're up for a seriously long train ride, the Vivek Express is the one to try.
It travels over 4,100km from Dibrugarh in Assam all the way down to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, crossing 12 states and taking about 75 hours.
Started in 2011 for Swami Vivekananda's 150th birth anniversary, this journey connects India's northeast with its southern tip.
Over 55 stops showcase India's diversity
What makes it special?
The route lets you see India change right outside your window, from Assam's tea gardens to river plains and then tropical Tamil Nadu.
With more than 55 stops (think Guwahati, Chennai, Bhubaneswar), you'll notice shifts in language, food, and weather.
For travel fans and vloggers, it's not just a commute: it's an iconic adventure showing off India's incredible diversity.