Vivek Mehra admits feeling responsible for colleague Tanay Negi's death
Vivek Mehra, founder and CEO of Vikramshila Research, recently shared a heartfelt post about Tanay Negi, a young colleague at Sage Publishing who passed away nearly 10 years ago after falling ill alone in Dehradun.
Negi had moved from a small town for work and didn't get timely help.
Mehra admitted he still feels responsible, and revealed he offered support to Negi's mother, which she gently declined.
Sage Publishing mandates staff health checkups
Negi's passing sparked serious conversations about looking out for young employees living on their own.
Sage Publishing responded by making health checkups mandatory and putting more focus on staff well-being.
Former co-workers say these changes are a lasting tribute to Tanay, whose story is still remembered as the moment that pushed the company to do better.