Vivek Shukla criticizes fellow Indian travelers at Bangkok airport lounge
Indian entrepreneur Vivek Shukla called out fellow Indian travelers after witnessing some questionable behavior at a Bangkok airport lounge, like someone refusing to take their feet off a table and children causing constant disruptions.
Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote, "We Indians are the worst travelers," and urged more respect in shared spaces.
Shukla's post sparks debate, 75,000 views
Shukla's post quickly went viral, drawing 75,000 views and sparking a lively discussion online.
Many users agreed that better manners are needed while traveling abroad: one said, "People should understand that airport lounges are shared spaces, not personal living rooms."
Others pushed back against generalizing all Indian travelers, pointing out that bad behavior isn't limited to one nationality.