Vivekanagar Hockey Club in Bengaluru fails food safety inspection
India
A food safety check at Bengaluru's Vivekanagar Hockey Club turned up some pretty gross stuff: 40 bottles of expired soft drinks, soda with labels that did not comply with FSSAI requirements, and pest-infested kitchen areas.
Inspectors say the place seriously failed basic hygiene standards.
UT Khader seeks stricter food checks
Authorities have slapped the club with a legal notice and are taking action under food safety laws.
This isn't a one-off. Another club's kitchen was shut down just a day earlier for similar issues.
Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader now wants stricter checks and tougher penalties across the state to keep food spots safe for everyone.