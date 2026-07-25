Vizhinjam International Seaport to begin direct import and export operations
Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram is officially starting export and import cargo operations on August 18, 2026.
After getting the final go-ahead from India's customs board, the port, previously just a transshipment hub, will now handle direct international trade, with support from agencies like VISL and AVPPL.
Vizhinjam enforces strict FCL only rules
The port has some pretty strict rules to keep things smooth: only full container loads (FCLs) that qualify for Direct Port Delivery can be imported, and they need to reach importers within 48 hours.
No loose cargo or Less-than-Container Load cargo is allowed in or out, exports have to be factory-stuffed, self-sealed, or Customs-sealed FCLs too.
Plus, all cargo activities will follow national sea cargo regulations, with road transfers connecting Vizhinjam to other customs stations.