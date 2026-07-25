Vizhinjam International Seaport to begin direct import and export operations

The port has some pretty strict rules to keep things smooth: only full container loads (FCLs) that qualify for Direct Port Delivery can be imported, and they need to reach importers within 48 hours.

No loose cargo or Less-than-Container Load cargo is allowed in or out, exports have to be factory-stuffed, self-sealed, or Customs-sealed FCLs too.

Plus, all cargo activities will follow national sea cargo regulations, with road transfers connecting Vizhinjam to other customs stations.