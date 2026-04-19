Vizhinjam Port in Kerala aids global shipping amid Hormuz disruptions

India's 1st deep-water container transshipment terminal

Built with ₹8,900 crore under a public-private partnership, Vizhinjam is India's first deep-water container transshipment terminal and can handle 5 million TEUs a year.

Run by Adani Group and backed by the Kerala government, it was launched last year by PM Modi.

The port just set a record by handling 61 ships in 1 month (Congress MP Shashi Tharoor even pointed out there are 100 berthing calls remain pending), showing how crucial it's becoming for global trade.