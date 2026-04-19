Vizhinjam Port in Kerala aids global shipping amid Hormuz disruptions
India
Vizhinjam Port in Kerala is quickly becoming a big deal for global trade, especially with all the chaos happening in the Strait of Hormuz.
Thanks to its smart location and advanced setup, it's helping keep international shipping on track when other routes hit roadblocks.
India's 1st deep-water container transshipment terminal
Built with ₹8,900 crore under a public-private partnership, Vizhinjam is India's first deep-water container transshipment terminal and can handle 5 million TEUs a year.
Run by Adani Group and backed by the Kerala government, it was launched last year by PM Modi.
The port just set a record by handling 61 ships in 1 month (Congress MP Shashi Tharoor even pointed out there are 100 berthing calls remain pending), showing how crucial it's becoming for global trade.