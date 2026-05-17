Vizianagaram video shows couple lifted in excavator over unpaid compensation
In Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, an elderly couple protesting the takeover of their farmland for a new airport were lifted away in an excavator bucket, a moment caught on video that quickly went viral.
The couple were protesting that compensation for their land had not been paid, and the incident triggered anger among local residents and farmers, with many demanding that construction stop until the courts sort out the dispute.
Driver detained, farmers allow construction
Local officials responded fast: the excavator driver was reprimanded and taken into police custody, and action against the officials concerned is underway.
Authorities met with farmers to hear their concerns and promised fair treatment going forward.
After talks, farmers agreed to let construction resume, but there is still tension over how land rights are being handled.