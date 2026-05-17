Vizianagaram video shows couple lifted in excavator over unpaid compensation India May 17, 2026

In Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, an elderly couple protesting the takeover of their farmland for a new airport were lifted away in an excavator bucket, a moment caught on video that quickly went viral.

The couple were protesting that compensation for their land had not been paid, and the incident triggered anger among local residents and farmers, with many demanding that construction stop until the courts sort out the dispute.