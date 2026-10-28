V.K. Rajiv blames soaps for Noyyal foaming, warns textile factories
Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment and Climate Change V.K. Rajiv stirred up controversy after saying the foaming in the Noyyal River was partly due to people using soap and shampoo.
During his recent inspection, he also warned textile factories about dumping untreated waste into the river.
His comments got a lot of pushback from PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, environmental activists, and farmers, who felt he was downplaying industrial pollution.
Anbumani Ramadoss blames industrial effluents
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss called out Rajiv, insisting that industrial effluents, not household products, are the real reason for the river's pollution.
He pointed to ongoing farmer protests over toxic discharge at the Orathuppalayam Dam and questioned whether Rajiv was trying to shift blame away from factories.
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will issue a statement on the issue.