V.K. Rajiv blames soaps for Noyyal foaming, warns textile factories

Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment and Climate Change V.K. Rajiv stirred up controversy after saying the foaming in the Noyyal River was partly due to people using soap and shampoo.

During his recent inspection, he also warned textile factories about dumping untreated waste into the river.

His comments got a lot of pushback from PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, environmental activists, and farmers, who felt he was downplaying industrial pollution.