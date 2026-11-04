Vlogger Dhananjay Kumar spotlights sliding door on Vande Bharat Sleeper
Vlogger Dhananjay Kumar just spotlighted a clever feature in the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train: the sliding door near the entrance and extra space separate the berths from the entrance, so late-night comings and goings don't disturb people trying to sleep.
Compared with older trains like the Rajdhani Express, this feels like a thoughtful upgrade for anyone who's ever tried catching some rest on an overnight journey.
Vande Bharat sleeper packs modern comforts
The Vande Bharat Sleeper packs in plenty of modern comforts: think USB charging ports, automatic doors, smoother rides thanks to advanced suspension, vacuum toilets, and more space for your bags.
Safety hasn't been ignored either: there are CCTV cameras on board and the Kavach protection system on board.
All these upgrades are making long-distance train travel feel a lot more chill (and comfortable) than before.