Vlogger Dhananjay Kumar spotlights sliding door on Vande Bharat Sleeper

Vlogger Dhananjay Kumar just spotlighted a clever feature in the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train: the sliding door near the entrance and extra space separate the berths from the entrance, so late-night comings and goings don't disturb people trying to sleep.

Compared with older trains like the Rajdhani Express, this feels like a thoughtful upgrade for anyone who's ever tried catching some rest on an overnight journey.