Vlogger warns litterer in viral video; netizens divided on approach India Mar 14, 2026

An Indian vlogger, Anan M filmed himself confronting a man for tossing garbage outside Dhaula Kuan Metro Station.

After his polite warning was ignored, Anan's frustration showed as he asked why people can't just use bins.

The video quickly blew up on Instagram with over five million views and got people talking about public responsibility and keeping the city clean.