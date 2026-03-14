Vlogger warns litterer in viral video; netizens divided on approach
India
An Indian vlogger, Anan M filmed himself confronting a man for tossing garbage outside Dhaula Kuan Metro Station.
After his polite warning was ignored, Anan's frustration showed as he asked why people can't just use bins.
The video quickly blew up on Instagram with over five million views and got people talking about public responsibility and keeping the city clean.
Video sparks debate on public responsibility
Many online supported Anan for highlighting civic issues, with some saying stricter fines might help stop littering.
Others pointed out that calling out strangers can be risky.
The clip has sparked wider conversations about how everyone can do their bit to make public spaces cleaner and safer.