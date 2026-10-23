VNSGU installs 354 anti-suicide ceiling fans in hostels for students
India
Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) in Surat just installed 354 special anti-suicide ceiling fans in its hostel buildings.
These fans have a built-in spring that drops the fan and cuts power if more than 10kg is applied: basically, they're designed to prevent suicide attempts and make hostels safer for students.
VNSGU says fans address suicide concerns
This is the first time any university in Gujarat has tried something like this, responding to growing worries about student suicides linked to academic pressure, career worries and mental stress.
Each fan cost about ₹1,500.
As VNSGU vice chancellor Dr. Kishorsinh Chavda put it, these fans are all about creating a safer environment for students living in hostels.