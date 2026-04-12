Vrindavan boat accident claims 13 including Devraha Baba temple pilgrims
India
The Vrindavan boat accident has now claimed 13 lives, with two more victims found on Sunday.
Among those lost are Dinky Bansal, 22, her mother Meenu Bansal, and Rishabh Sharma, 18.
The group was heading to the Devraha Baba temple from Punjab and Haryana when things took a tragic turn.
Three missing, investigators say boat overloaded
Rescue teams are still looking for three missing people: Monika and Yash Bhalla from Ludhiana, and Pankaj Malhotra from Abohar.
Investigators say the boat was overloaded and no one had life jackets, which made things worse.
Families are heartbroken as they wait for news; some passengers were reportedly chanting bhajans together.