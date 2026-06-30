VTU releases 6th semester BE BTech results minutes after practical India Jun 30, 2026

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka just announced sixth-semester BE and BTech results only five minutes after the last practical exam wrapped up on 30 June.

Out of nearly 61,000 students, about 77% passed.

The whole process was finished three weeks faster than last year, definitely a relief for students waiting on their next steps.