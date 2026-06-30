VTU releases 6th semester BE BTech results minutes after practical
Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka just announced sixth-semester BE and BTech results only five minutes after the last practical exam wrapped up on 30 June.
Out of nearly 61,000 students, about 77% passed.
The whole process was finished three weeks faster than last year, definitely a relief for students waiting on their next steps.
VTU credits digital evaluation system
VTU's digital evaluation system made all the difference. Theory exams were scanned and graded online ahead of time, while practical marks were entered instantly by invigilators during the exams.
As soon as the last practical ended, the system combined everything automatically to publish results within minutes.
VTU's vice chancellor called it a win for "meticulous planning and proper digital preparation," highlighting how quick results really help students plan their futures.