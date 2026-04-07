Vultures found dead and unconscious in Lakhimpur's Dudhwa buffer zone
India
25 vultures were found dead and five more were left unconscious in Lakhimpur's Dudhwa Buffer Zone on Tuesday.
The birds, thought to be Himalayan griffons, were discovered in Semariya village, worrying forest officials who had just been celebrating their growing numbers.
Kirti Chaudhary cites chemical dog carcasses
According to Kirti Chaudhary, the deputy director at DBZ, the vultures likely ate four dog carcasses that were suspected to have a synthetic chemical on them.
Three of the rescued birds have recovered and are back in the wild; two are still being treated.
Postmortems and lab tests are planned to determine the cause of death.