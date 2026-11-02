Vyapar Mahasangh says INDIA rally disrupted Delhi trade and livelihoods
India
Delhi's traders' group, the Vyapar Mahasangh, is frustrated after the INDIA bloc rally on November 1 disrupted business and made it tough for customers to reach shops.
They're worried these interruptions threaten the livelihoods of local shop owners and workers.
Traders want rallies timed to markets
Big wholesale hubs like Sadar Bazar were affected, especially tough during important trading periods ahead of festivals such as Diwali.
With fewer shoppers showing up, traders fear people might just switch to online shopping instead.
The group wants future rallies to be planned with market schedules in mind, so political events don't mess with key business days.