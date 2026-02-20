Waiter shot in stomach during celebratory gunfire at engagement party
At an engagement party in Bisrakh village, Greater Noida, 18-year-old waiter Pushpendra was struck in the stomach by a stray bullet while serving guests.
The shot was allegedly fired by Durgesh, a relative of the host family, during some celebratory gunfire on Wednesday night.
Pushpendra was quickly taken to a private hospital and is currently being treated.
Investigation is underway
Police have registered an FIR for attempt to commit culpable homicide under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Durgesh, who's in his late 20s, has been identified as the shooter but hasn't been arrested yet.
Officers said the person from whose weapon the bullet was fired has been identified and say they're actively working to find him while Pushpendra remains hospitalized.
The investigation is ongoing.