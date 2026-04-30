Wall collapse near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital kills 7 India Apr 30, 2026

On April 29, a wall near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru collapsed during record rainfall, taking the lives of seven people, including longtime street vendor Mohammed Abdul Haq, 52, and 6-year-old Musaveer Begum.

The tragedy highlights just how vulnerable people working outdoors can be when old city infrastructure isn't up to the mark.