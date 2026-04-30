Wall collapse near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital kills 7
On April 29, a wall near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru collapsed during record rainfall, taking the lives of seven people, including longtime street vendor Mohammed Abdul Haq, 52, and 6-year-old Musaveer Begum.
The tragedy highlights just how vulnerable people working outdoors can be when old city infrastructure isn't up to the mark.
Lokayukta starts probe, KR Circle floods
Following the incident, Karnataka Lokayukta Chief Justice BS Patil called out officials for neglecting safety and pointed to construction debris as a major issue. He's now starting judicial proceedings against those responsible.
Meanwhile, heavy rains also flooded the KR Circle underpass, another sign that Bengaluru's infrastructure needs urgent upgrades, despite a prior assurance from authorities.