Wall collapse near Bowring Hospital kills 7 including 3 children
India
A wall near Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru collapsed on Wednesday, leaving seven people dead, including three children.
Prime Minister Modi called the incident "unfortunate" and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured, aiming to provide some immediate support.
Bengaluru opposition seeks judicial inquiry
The tragedy has led to loud calls for a judicial inquiry into why the wall collapsed.
Opposition leaders blamed poor maintenance and government negligence, while Congress's Rizwan Arshad pointed out the wall was built "25-30 years ago" and that it "didn't look so weak that it would collapse."
Karnataka's chief minister visited the site.