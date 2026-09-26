Wall collapses at Rama Laxminarayan Hall in Mangaluru, 16-year-old brain-dead
India
A college event in Mangaluru took a heartbreaking turn when a packed hall at Rama Laxminarayan Convention Hall saw a supporting wall give way, leaving a 16-year-old student brain-dead and five others hurt.
The crowd had gathered for a program related to the ceremony of college student union office-bearers, but overcrowding led to students standing in a corridor and leaning against the wall until it collapsed.
All injured taken to Highland Hospital
All injured students were quickly taken to Highland Hospital.
A student eyewitness pointed out how crowded the balcony area was and raised worries about the old building's condition.
Police are looking into whether overcrowding and the condition of the structure and the arrangements at the venue played a role in the collapse.