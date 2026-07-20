Wangchuk seeks release from Safdarjung Hospital to join Sansad Chalo

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, on his 23rd day of hunger strike, has requested a temporary release from Safdarjung Hospital so he can join the Cockroach Janta Party's Sansad Chalo march to Parliament.

He was admitted by Delhi Police after a court order over health concerns, but Wangchuk has also alleged he is being held in "illegal detention" at the hospital.

Wangchuk says his health is stable and he's eager to stand with protesters.