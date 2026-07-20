Wangchuk seeks release from Safdarjung Hospital to join Sansad Chalo
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, on his 23rd day of hunger strike, has requested a temporary release from Safdarjung Hospital so he can join the Cockroach Janta Party's Sansad Chalo march to Parliament.
He was admitted by Delhi Police after a court order over health concerns, but Wangchuk has also alleged he is being held in "illegal detention" at the hospital.
Wangchuk says his health is stable and he's eager to stand with protesters.
Sansad Chalo march demands Pradhan resign
Wangchuk says he'll end his fast if the government owns up to failures in the education system or if MPs promise to discuss it in Parliament.
The CJP march kicked off July 20 despite police restrictions, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over NEET paper leaks and student suicides.
About eight thousand people gathered at Jantar Mantar: clashes broke out with police using lathi charges and protesters accused of stone-pelting.
Public figures like Chandrashekhar Azad and Mahua Moitra showed up in support.