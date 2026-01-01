Next Article
Wanted Maoist leader killed in Bihar encounter
India
Dayanand Malakar, a 45-year-old Maoist leader with a ₹50,000 bounty and over a dozen serious criminal cases, was shot dead by police during an encounter near his home village in Begusarai.
Acting on a tip-off about his planned operation, the Special Task Force and local police surrounded the spot where he was hiding.
Malakar tried to escape by firing at officers but was injured in the crossfire and later died at the hospital.
What went down and what's next
Two of Malakar's associates were arrested at the scene, while police recovered weapons including an INSAS rifle and pistol.
Malakar had returned to Naxalite activities after getting bail.
No officers were hurt during the operation.