Wanted Maoist leader killed in Bihar encounter India Jan 01, 2026

Dayanand Malakar, a 45-year-old Maoist leader with a ₹50,000 bounty and over a dozen serious criminal cases, was shot dead by police during an encounter near his home village in Begusarai.

Acting on a tip-off about his planned operation, the Special Task Force and local police surrounded the spot where he was hiding.

Malakar tried to escape by firing at officers but was injured in the crossfire and later died at the hospital.