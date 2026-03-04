War fallout: India plans 58 flights to West Asia on March 4
After a military escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict led to airspace closures over Iran, Iraq, and other Gulf states, Indian carriers had to cancel about 1,221 flights (and a total of about 1,609 cancelations including foreign airlines)—but carriers had planned 58 flights to West Asia on March 4.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is working overtime as thousands of travelers face delays and rerouted journeys.
Airlines are handing out travel vouchers and waivers
In early March, more than 60,000 people were left stuck as hundreds of Indian flights got grounded between Feb. 28 and March 3, according to Cirium.
Airlines are handing out travel vouchers and waivers while scrambling to reroute flights through Oman and Egypt.
For March 4, carriers planned 58 flights, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express, to get things moving again.
Global flight cancelations top 9,000 in just a few days
West Asia isn't just a stopover—it handles a large share of outbound Indian travel.
With global flight cancelations topping 9,000 in just a few days (and ticket prices spiking), the disruption hits home for many Indians with family or work ties in the region.
The government has coordinated with Indian missions across West Asia to help keep Indians safe.