War fallout: India plans 58 flights to West Asia on March 4

In early March, more than 60,000 people were left stuck as hundreds of Indian flights got grounded between Feb. 28 and March 3, according to Cirium.

Airlines are handing out travel vouchers and waivers while scrambling to reroute flights through Oman and Egypt.

For March 4, carriers planned 58 flights, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express, to get things moving again.