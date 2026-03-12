War in Middle East disrupts medical device supply in India
A war-driven spike in polypropylene (PP) prices is hitting India's medical device makers hard.
PP, used to make essentials like syringes and IV bags, has jumped over ₹55 per kg since December 2025, more than was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some PP and device components transit via trade routes linked to the Middle East, and the conflict there has disrupted international logistics, contributing to supply headaches.
SMEs are hit the most
Small and medium enterprises (which make up 90% of India's medical device sector) are struggling with these price hikes and gas rationing on top of it.
With both costs and supply issues piling up, keeping hospitals stocked with basic devices could get tougher if things don't improve.
If shortages continue, patients may suffer
India's demand for PP may rise as healthcare grows fast.
If shortages continue, access to affordable medical care could take a hit—which could harm many patients, and the medical devices market is projected to grow in the coming years.