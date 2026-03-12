War in Middle East disrupts medical device supply in India India Mar 12, 2026

A war-driven spike in polypropylene (PP) prices is hitting India's medical device makers hard.

PP, used to make essentials like syringes and IV bags, has jumped over ₹55 per kg since December 2025, more than was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some PP and device components transit via trade routes linked to the Middle East, and the conflict there has disrupted international logistics, contributing to supply headaches.