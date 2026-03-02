War in Middle East: Impact on global travel
India
The Israel-Iran war has thrown global travel into chaos, with hundreds of flights canceled on March 1, 2026.
Middle East airspace is shut, leaving tourists stranded at Indian airports and putting a big dent in Himachal Pradesh's tourism scene.
Dharamkot—popular with Israeli backpackers—now faces a tough summer as bookings for the coming months are expected to decline sharply.
Airfares are soaring
Major airlines have pulled the plug on long-haul flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Amritsar to cities like London and New York.
Akasa Air has also paused trips to several Middle Eastern destinations.
All this means airfares are soaring—London tickets now cost up to ₹1.4 lakh—making international travel even tougher for everyone planning a getaway.