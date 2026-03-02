'War in Middle East' leads to massive flight cancelations

On March 1, 2026, India's airlines had to cancel 350 flights after Iran, Iraq, Qatar and others closed their airspace—thanks to rising tensions between Iran and Israel. It was the single-largest same-day disruption to India's international schedules since the pandemic, leaving thousands of people stuck and plans up in the air.

Airlines tried to help by handing out meal vouchers Air India canceled multiple long-haul services to Europe and North America, including 28 departures on March 1.

IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa Air and Air India Express also canceled a bunch of routes—about 60,000 passengers were suddenly stranded.

Airlines tried to help by handing out meal vouchers and offering full refunds.

This isn't just an India problem This isn't just an India problem: nearly 2,800 flights were canceled on Saturday and 3,156 on Sunday, stranding tens of thousands of people at airports like Dubai and Doha.

Major carriers such as Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways suspended numerous services.

Even supply chains are feeling it—airlines faced significant losses as key Asia-West flight corridors stayed blocked.