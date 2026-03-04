War worries: Indian students rethink studying in Middle East
With tensions rising between Israel and Iran, a lot of Indian families are getting nervous about sending their kids to study in the Middle East.
Many students who were planning to start this August or September are now thinking about deferring or picking a different country.
Experts say this could mean 15-20% fewer Indian students heading to the Middle East, which is usually popular for its job-focused courses like MBA and medicine.
Students now looking at Germany, France, South Korea
Because of the uncertainty, families are asking for remote learning and easier deferral policies.
More students are now considering countries like Germany, France, and South Korea instead of the Middle East.
Safety and flexibility seem to matter more than ever as families rethink their study-abroad plans during these unstable times.