War worries: Indian students rethink studying in Middle East India Mar 04, 2026

With tensions rising between Israel and Iran, a lot of Indian families are getting nervous about sending their kids to study in the Middle East.

Many students who were planning to start this August or September are now thinking about deferring or picking a different country.

Experts say this could mean 15-20% fewer Indian students heading to the Middle East, which is usually popular for its job-focused courses like MBA and medicine.