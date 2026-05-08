Warangal Shiva temple built 800 years ago demolished for school India May 08, 2026

An 800-year-old Shiva temple in Warangal, Telangana, built during the Kakatiya dynasty and known for its rare AD 1231 Telugu inscription, was demolished to make way for a new government school.

The move sparked backlash from historians and heritage activists, who say the site had been documented since 1965 and sat within a historic mud fort zone.