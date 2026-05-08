Warangal Shiva temple built 800 years ago demolished for school
India
An 800-year-old Shiva temple in Warangal, Telangana, built during the Kakatiya dynasty and known for its rare AD 1231 Telugu inscription, was demolished to make way for a new government school.
The move sparked backlash from historians and heritage activists, who say the site had been documented since 1965 and sat within a historic mud fort zone.
Officials vow rebuild, legal action underway
After public outrage, local officials promised to rebuild the temple at the same spot, working with historians and archeology experts.
The Archaeology Department and Union Ministry of Culture have also started legal action over the demolition, saying it violated heritage laws.
Authorities now say they will give the site formal heritage protection moving forward.