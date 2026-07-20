Wardha truck crash kills 5, Andheri West bus injures 2
India
Thursday turned tragic as two major crashes happened on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and SV Road in Mumbai.
First, an Eicher truck rear-ended a car in Wardha district, killing four people inside and the truck driver.
The truck cleaner survived but is seriously hurt and is getting medical care.
Police investigate Wardha and Andheri crashes
Police are investigating both incidents to figure out what went wrong.
After the Wardha crash, the victims' bodies were sent for postmortem at Pulgaon Rural Hospital.
Meanwhile, an alleged brake failure on a BEST bus caused it to smash into several vehicles in Andheri West. Two people were injured but are now stable after treatment at local hospitals.
Emergency services responded quickly, and updates are expected as investigations continue.