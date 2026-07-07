Wardha video shows Divya Unny ad defaced, leaders' posters untouched

Pratik Thackeray, Divya Unny urge respect

Thackeray called the act a clear example of how we still have so much to learn about respecting women.

Unny echoed this on Instagram, saying it's not just about her but reflects how society treats all women. She urged that respect and equality need to be taught from a young age.

The incident has sparked widespread calls online for real change in attitudes toward women.