Wardha video shows Divya Unny ad defaced, leaders' posters untouched
A video from Wardha, Maharashtra, is making waves after showing posters of male leaders like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shivaji Maharaj left untouched, while a woman's face in a toothpaste ad, Divya Unny, was defaced with gutka and paan stains.
The clip, shared by Pratik Thackeray, quickly went viral and has people talking about how common disrespect toward women still is.
Pratik Thackeray, Divya Unny urge respect
Thackeray called the act a clear example of how we still have so much to learn about respecting women.
Unny echoed this on Instagram, saying it's not just about her but reflects how society treats all women. She urged that respect and equality need to be taught from a young age.
The incident has sparked widespread calls online for real change in attitudes toward women.