Warraich urges Kashmir settlement in New Delhi citing U.N. resolutions
India
At Pakistan's 79th Independence Day celebration in New Delhi, Charge d'Affaires Saas Ahmad Warraich called for resolving the Kashmir issue based on U.N. resolutions and the wishes of its people, saying it's essential for lasting peace in South Asia.
The ceremony included flag hoisting, messages from leaders, and a photo exhibition honoring Muhammad Ali Jinnah's 150th birth anniversary.
Warraich highlights Makkah Joint Defence Agreement
Warraich also highlighted the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, recently signed with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.
This pact means an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all, aiming to strengthen mutual defense and promote stability across the region.