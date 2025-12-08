Crew members managed to shoo the bird away

Amid IndiGo crisis, passengers record pigeon entering Bengaluru-Vadodara flight

By Snehil Singh 08:03 pm Dec 08, 202508:03 pm

What's the story

A video of a pigeon flying inside an IndiGo flight has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on a Bengaluru-Vadodara flight just before take-off. In the footage, the bird can be seen flying above passengers' heads as crew members and some travelers try to catch it. The video was shared by the handle @aviationnews___ with a caption describing how this "surprise guest" added an element of joy and humor to what would have been a routine journey.