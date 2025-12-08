Amid IndiGo crisis, passengers record pigeon entering Bengaluru-Vadodara flight
What's the story
A video of a pigeon flying inside an IndiGo flight has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on a Bengaluru-Vadodara flight just before take-off. In the footage, the bird can be seen flying above passengers' heads as crew members and some travelers try to catch it. The video was shared by the handle @aviationnews___ with a caption describing how this "surprise guest" added an element of joy and humor to what would have been a routine journey.
Twitter Post
Video of incident
At least pigeons can fly in an Indigo flight 🐦👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/GXYe7OkqiS— s (@Snehamtweets) December 5, 2025
Flight disruptions
IndiGo faces operational challenges amid viral incident
The viral video comes at a time when IndiGo is facing major operational challenges. On Monday, the airline canceled over 550 flights, marking the seventh day of widespread disruptions across airports. The cancellations were primarily due to a shortage of cockpit crew after new pilot rest regulations were introduced under the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.
Future outlook
IndiGo anticipates operational stabilization by December 10
The government has since stayed the new pilot rest regulations, and IndiGo hopes to stabilize its operations by December 10. The Delhi Airport Authority also issued an advisory on Saturday morning, stating that while flight operations are "steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy," some IndiGo flights continue to be affected. Passengers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. On Monday, IndiGo's shares fell by 7.5% amid the flight cancellations.