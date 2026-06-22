Water cannons used to disperse CPI protest outside Kerala Assembly India Jun 22, 2026

Police used water cannons to break up a Communist Party of India (CPI) protest outside the Kerala Assembly on Monday.

The group was urging the state government to pull out of the PM SHRI scheme, and things escalated while CPI MLA K Rajan was speaking.

Rajan called out the use of water cannons on peaceful protesters, saying, "the police used water cannons without considering that I am the CPI leader in the Assembly."

Police deployed water cannons twice during the protest, which occurred while Rajan was asking protesters to disperse.