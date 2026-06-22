Water cannons used to disperse CPI protest outside Kerala Assembly
Police used water cannons to break up a Communist Party of India (CPI) protest outside the Kerala Assembly on Monday.
The group was urging the state government to pull out of the PM SHRI scheme, and things escalated while CPI MLA K Rajan was speaking.
Rajan called out the use of water cannons on peaceful protesters, saying, "the police used water cannons without considering that I am the CPI leader in the Assembly."
Police deployed water cannons twice during the protest, which occurred while Rajan was asking protesters to disperse.
CPI demands PM SHRI scheme withdrawal
Even though the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government signed onto PM SHRI, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has been openly against it and wants it scrapped.
The current United Democratic Front (UDF) government says backing out isn't possible because the previous government had signed it and received funds under the scheme.
CPI plans to keep protesting until the agreement is withdrawn.