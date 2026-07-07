Wayanad, Kerala tunnel landslide kills 2, about 10 feared trapped
India
A sudden landslide hit a tunnel construction site in Wayanad, Kerala, on Tuesday after heavy rains, leaving two people dead and six injured.
Rescue teams are working fast, but about 10 people are still feared trapped under the debris.
Fire and Rescue Services and the NDRF are leading the search.
Contractor may have ignored landslide warning
The area saw an intense 265mm of rain in just one day, which led to a red alert from weather officials.
Kerala's chief minister called an emergency meeting and sent ministers to oversee rescue efforts on site.
Reports say the contractor may have ignored a previous warning about landslide risks from disaster authorities, raising serious questions about site safety.