Wayanad landslide claims 7 as body found near Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel
India
The Wayanad landslide tragedy has now claimed seven lives, with another body found near the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel on Friday.
Officials are working to identify the latest victim, believed to be one of two missing workers.
The incident happened on July 7 when a landslide hit a construction site, trapping several people.
Wayanad rescue led by NDRF continues
Rescue efforts have entered their fourth day, led by NDRF and local authorities. Seven bodies have been recovered so far, and one worker is still missing.
Of the 10 injured in the disaster, three are in intensive care, including two who are in critical condition, while others are stable or have been discharged.
Kerala's chief minister said that locating the missing workers remained the government's top priority.