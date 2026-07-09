Wayanad rescue nears end after collapse kills 6, 2 missing
Rescue efforts in Kerala's Wayanad district are in their final stretch after a collapse of earth near the Meenakshi River claimed six lives since July 7.
Teams are braving heavy rain and tricky debris to find two people still missing.
The operation has been challenging, but crews remain determined to bring closure to affected families.
Rahul Sharma and Mohammad Imran identified
The victims include Rahul Sharma, an engineer from Himachal Pradesh, and Mohammad Imran, an excavator operator from Bihar; both have been identified and their bodies sent for embalming.
The collapse of earth was triggered by underground erosion at a tunnel construction site during nonstop rainfall.
Authorities have evacuated residents nearby and set up food, medical aid, and safe debris clearing.
Investigations into safety lapses are underway as officials promise careful steps moving forward.