Wayanad rescue nears end after collapse kills 6, 2 missing

Rahul Sharma and Mohammad Imran identified

The victims include Rahul Sharma, an engineer from Himachal Pradesh, and Mohammad Imran, an excavator operator from Bihar; both have been identified and their bodies sent for embalming.

The collapse of earth was triggered by underground erosion at a tunnel construction site during nonstop rainfall.

Authorities have evacuated residents nearby and set up food, medical aid, and safe debris clearing.

Investigations into safety lapses are underway as officials promise careful steps moving forward.