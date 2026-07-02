Wayanad village mourns death of 70-year-old wild elephant Lakshmi India Jul 02, 2026

In Wayanad's Chandroth Unnathi village, everyone is feeling the loss of Lakshmi, a 70-year-old wild elephant who was part of the community.

Forest officials found her lifeless near the settlement on Wednesday morning, and while they are still figuring out what happened, villagers are heartbroken.

Unlike most wild elephants, Lakshmi would hang out peacefully near homes and was welcomed with jackfruit and mangoes. Children especially looked forward to her visits.