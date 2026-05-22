Wayanad's Karapuzha Dam to open May 23 as levels rise

Public banned near dam and riverbanks

To keep everyone safe, public gatherings near the dam and riverbanks are off-limits for now, and fishing or crossing the river isn't allowed either.

The district team has already mapped out high-risk areas and trained 130 volunteers in rescue skills and CPR.

There'll be a follow-up review meeting on May 23 so officials can check progress and coordinate next moves: everyone's working together to keep things under control as monsoon approaches.