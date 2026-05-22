Wayanad's Karapuzha Dam to open May 23 as levels rise
Karapuzha Dam in Kerala's Wayanad district is set to open its shutters at 11am on May 23, thanks to rising water levels just ahead of monsoon season.
District Collector D.R. Meghasree made the call after the water hit 757.10 meters above mean sea level, and the plan is to release water gradually (1.557 cubic meters per second) to help prevent flooding downstream.
Locals are being asked to stay alert during this time.
Public banned near dam and riverbanks
To keep everyone safe, public gatherings near the dam and riverbanks are off-limits for now, and fishing or crossing the river isn't allowed either.
The district team has already mapped out high-risk areas and trained 130 volunteers in rescue skills and CPR.
There'll be a follow-up review meeting on May 23 so officials can check progress and coordinate next moves: everyone's working together to keep things under control as monsoon approaches.