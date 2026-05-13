WBCHSE to release Class 12 results May 14 at 11am
India
WBCHSE is releasing Class 12 board exam results on May 14, 2026.
You'll be able to check your scores online from 11am on the official result websites; just grab your roll number and head to the official sites or DigiLocker.
Students must score 30% per section
Results are available at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in from 11:00am on May 14, 2026; DigiLocker works too.
To pass, you need at least 30% in theory and 30% in the practical/project sections separately.
Don't forget to download and save your provisional mark sheet until the originals arrive.