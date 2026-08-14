WC-TNL alleges attack in Langka Naga killed 2 injured 2
On Friday morning, violence broke out in Langka Naga village, Kangpokpi district, Manipur.
The Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long (WC-TNL) alleged that 50 gunmen, backed by extremist groups Kuki National Front (KNF) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), attacked the village, leaving two people dead and two injured.
The incident has shaken the community and comes amid ongoing tensions in the region.
Liangmai Naga Council orders total shutdown
The victims have been named as Wiriliangbou Chawang, 35, and Kawidinang Abonmai, 54; Maliangjinang Abonmai, 50, and Namthiulungbou Prinmai, 45, were injured.
The Liangmai Naga Council announced a "total shutdown" in its areas, demanding justice for those affected.
Meanwhile, security forces recovered firearms and ammunition in Kakching district as part of efforts to restore peace.
This all follows a recent 15-day ultimatum from Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand for armed volunteers to surrender their weapons, keeping the situation tense but hopeful for resolution.