WC-TNL alleges attack in Langka Naga killed 2 injured 2

On Friday morning, violence broke out in Langka Naga village, Kangpokpi district, Manipur.

The Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long (WC-TNL) alleged that 50 gunmen, backed by extremist groups Kuki National Front (KNF) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), attacked the village, leaving two people dead and two injured.

The incident has shaken the community and comes amid ongoing tensions in the region.