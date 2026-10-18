WCKCSO calls NH-202 shutdown after attacks blamed on Naga extremists
India
The Working Committee of Kuki Civil Society Organisations (WCKCSO) has called for a total shutdown of National Highway 202 after recent violence left at least one person, a Kuki villager, and several others injured.
They're blaming Naga extremists for the attacks and say the highway will stay closed from Sunday, October 18, 2026 midnight to Thursday, October 22, 2026 midnight.
Kuki group seeks Kamjong security arrangements
The Kuki group wants decisive, on-ground action, and permanent security arrangements in Kamjong to keep people safe.
Their protest is fueled by continuing violence and the absence of a credible security arrangement.